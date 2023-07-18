Browns unveil new helmets, schedule for use in 2023

The Cleveland Browns teased it on Monday and didn’t make their fans wait long after the tease. Yesterday, in a sponsored video, the Browns hinted at wiping the orange off their iconic helmets. The expected white helmet would pay homage to the team’s history before the orange helmet.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled the new white helmet with a video that highlighted that history with Otto Graham and others featured:

taking it back to how it all began ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XPiFCHGdND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 18, 2023

As seen at the end of the video, current Browns TE David Njoku was used as the model for the new uniform combination. The team released a fuller video of Njoku in the all-white throwback uniform:

As fans prepared for today’s announcement, many wondered if the “oreo” stripe would remain or if players’ numbers would end up on the side of the helmet. Cleveland’s decision-makers kept the iconic striping but did not add the number to put a modern twist on the uniform.

The Browns will wear the throwback look three times this season starting with Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Dubbing it the “white out series” it will be interesting if Cleveland pushes fans to come decked out in white the same way that the Penn State Nittany Lions do in college.

The new white helmet is already for sale for fans who love memorabilia:

The retail version of the Browns' white alternate helmet is already available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/rLHcxTHW2N — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 18, 2023

We know that Browns fans have strong opinions about uniforms and even stronger thoughts on the team’s helmet. Now that we see it in pictures and video, what do you think of the white helmet and white-out, throwback uniform look?

Join the conversation below in our comment section: