Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: TE Preview, Part 2

In Part 2 of our training camp preview on tight ends for the Cleveland Browns, we look at Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Thomas Greaney. Part 1 can be found here.

4. Zaire Mitchell-Paden - Backup TE

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 257 lbs | Age: 23

Experience: 1 year | College: Florida Atlantic

Zaire Mitchell-Paden was an undrafted free agent in 2022, and he ended up landing on the team's practice squad. He runs a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash and was known as an average blocker in college. He caught 1 pass for 22 yards during the preseason last year.

Here is a clip from Mitchell-Paden during last year's training camp:

One player that stood out at #Browns Training Camp on Saturday was TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden. He has great size for the position, great hands, and is solid blocker in the run game. He is competing for the third TE spot and would be a nice red zone target.pic.twitter.com/HXgkB4plzF — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) August 8, 2022

His best odds are to land on the practice squad again, since David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Harrison Bryant appear to be locks for the top three spots. The chances of keeping a fourth tight end are very slim. If a camp injury happens in the top three, though, he'll see an elevated role.

Final Roster Odds: <5%

5. Thomas Greaney - Rookie TE

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 250 lbs | Age: 24

Experience: Rookie | College: Albany

Thomas Greaney is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Albany. He had a big senior season, catching 50 passes for 697 yards and 9 touchdowns. But that program is not very well known; as Cleveland.com pointed out, he was just the 19th player in the history of the school to ink an NFL contract.

“I’m just trying to come in and do whatever I can to help win,” Greaney said. ”If they tell me that’s plunging toilets, I’ll grab a plunger and get to work.”

Greaney has the type of vibe to him where he will be a camp star early on, catching passes with the third-teamers, and eventually having a presence in the first couple preseason games. He is competeing with Mitchell-Paden for the practice squad role.

Final Roster Odds: <5%