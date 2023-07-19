Daily Dawg Chow 7/19: Browns throw back to old school white helmets

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Bengals social media beef over uniforms, helmets and history pops off on Tuesday (Jared Mueller) Today’s (Tuesday’s) white helmet announcement gave way to some online banter
- Browns unveil new helmets, schedule for use in 2023 (Jared Mueller) The white helmet and all-white uniform provides throwback look with modern twist
- Daily Dawg Chow 7/18: Browns’ legend Joe Thomas gets his HOF jacket (Ezweav and everyone else) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns reveal new white alternate helmet (nfl.com) “The Browns revealed on Tuesday a white alternate helmet that will be worn three times during the upcoming season: Week 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 vs. the New York Jets.”
- Cleveland Browns training camp schedule (Fox 8) “If the weather forces the practice indoors, there won’t be enough space to allow fans to stick around. If that happens, ticketholders will be notified through the Browns Mobile App as soon as possible.”
- 54 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 54 in Cleveland (Browns Wire) “The number was first worn by John Rokisky during the 1946 season. With the team set to start training camp this weekend football is nearly here as we take a trip down memory lane to look at some players who have worn the number 54 in Cleveland.”
- ESPN Cleveland radio host livid over continued Browns disrespect (Awful Announcing) “Experts believe the Browns, who haven’t scored a division title since 1989, are expected to finish behind Baltimore and Cincinnati. The Bengals rose from obscurity three seasons ago and went to the Super Bowl in 2021. They followed that up with another AFC North title and another AFC Championship Game berth.”
- Browns got new helmets! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the new helmet reveal
