Browns bringing in speedy XFL receiver for a workout this week

Training camp is, finally, literally around the corner for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL. The long, busy offseason for the Browns gives way to the reality of what the team will look like on the field. GM Andrew Berry was busy in free agency, trades and the NFL draft.

While the 2023 draft might be over, with a couple of players that could be helpful added, NFL free agency seemingly never ends. While WR DeAndre Hopkins is not coming to Cleveland, Berry has his sights set on another receiver to possibly add.

This time, the XFL could be providing that receiver in Jahcour Pearson:

Former Ole Miss WR Jahcour Pearson is working out for the #Browns this week, per source. The speedy Pearson was one of the XFL’s breakout stars last season. pic.twitter.com/7reh6y9h4j — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 19, 2023

Pearson led the XFL with 60 receptions this year leading to 670 yards and four touchdowns.

As a member of the Ole Miss Rebels football team in 2021, following four years with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Pearson had 26 receptions for 392 yards. In 2019, the 5’9” receiver had 76 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pearson had very little experience returning kicks in college with just four total returns.

Cleveland doesn’t currently have a roster spot available but Berry consistently changes the bottom of roster. This is especially true when the full 90-man is present.

Pearson’s workout could just be a chance to take a look at the quick, speedy receiver, could be due to a small injury concern or related to poor performance during minicamp. Adding another highlight-worthy player, even if the receiver group is packed, is always a positive thing:

Someone needs to sign Jahcour Pearson! He ended the #XFL regular season with a league-leading 60 receptions for 670 yards and 4 TDs alongside QB Ben DiNucci! pic.twitter.com/cIcYVZPUeN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 26, 2023

Is there room for another receiver on the Browns roster?