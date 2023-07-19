First reporting date for Browns players today, rest of the start schedule for training camp

It has arrived, sort of. Training camp, the start of things that actually look like football leading to actual football is just days away.

Before Cleveland Browns training camp can begin, players need to start reporting to the facilities. Rookies and quarterbacks are first up, reporting to Berea on Wednesday. For rookies, it gives the organization a little extra time to get settled in. For the quarterbacks, it gives the leaders of the team a chance to set the pace when the rest of the team arrives.

Non-quarterback veterans then report to the team on Friday.

Despite reporting to Berea, the Browns official home for training camp, the team will quickly travel to West Virginia for the on-field start to camp.

This is not the first time Cleveland has run camp outside of their facilities. In fact, the Browns first training camp was actually held at BGSU.

After a busy offseason of roster changes for the team, we will start to get real information about the team on the field. Will anyone fail their condition test? What injuries are still healing from last year? How have players picked up on the new systems in all three phases of the game?

Training camp is here, sort of. It starts with rookies and quarterbacks today. We will likely get some social media coverage from the team of those arrivals, which we will gladly share with you as well.