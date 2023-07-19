Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday.

The transaction came in the wake of a report by Fox 8 News that Cleveland police are investigating Winfrey after a woman reported that Winfrey allegedly threatened her and had a gun on Tuesday evening in downtown Cleveland.

This is just the latest incident for Winfrey, who the Browns selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In June, Winfrey saw a misdemeanor assault charge dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program. Winfrey was originally charged in April for allegedly causing bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand, according to Fox 26 in Houston.

That same month Winfrey was the victim, along with cornerback Greg Newsome II, of an armed robbery at gunpoint when six masked men robbed them and stole Newsome’s truck outside of a Cleveland nightclub.

During his rookie season, Winfrey was suspended by the Browns for the Week 2 game over a disciplinary issue. He was also inactive for three consecutive games beginning with the October 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he was a healthy scratch. The following week he was out against the Miami Dolphins after missing practices with an illness, then against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion.

Winfrey said he suffered the concussion after running into a pole while driving a scooter, but Mary Kay Cabot at cleveland.com reported that the concussion was actually the result of Winfrey losing control of his car while trying to drive in the snow and coming up with the scooter story because he was embarrassed.

All told, Winfrey played in 13 games for the Browns, recording 22 tackles and one-half of a sack.