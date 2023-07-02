 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/2/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

  • A dive into the details of Joe Thomas’ Hall of Fame bust (clevelandbrowns.com) - When sculptor Ben Hammond sits down with a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and forms a clay mold for their bust, he strives to capture more than just the shape of their face. Hammond, one of three sculptors who constructs bronze busts for Canton, found that job easy for Joe Thomas, who spent roughly 10 hours sitting in front of Hammond in April at his studio in American Fork, Utah, while Hammond constructed a clay figure of Thomas’ head with the additional help of measurements and pictures.
  • Nobody asked me but ... new Browns logo (Terry Pluto) - Once in a while, I’m writing a “Nobody Asked Me” column made popular a long time ago by legendary New York sportswriter Jimmy Cannon: Nobody asked me, but ... The Browns have a new logo, sort of a gloomy dawg. Or maybe it’s just me and my 68-year-old grumpy self. So you can ignore the opinion. But lots of black behind the orange.
  • Browns’ Deshaun Watson has been impressed by this wide receiver (nflanalysis.net) - The Cleveland Browns revamped the wide receiver position this offseason. They are hoping some new weapons will help Deshaun Watson get back on track after a difficult 2022 season. It was the first time Watson played in nearly two calendar years, so rust was certainly a factor in his lackluster performance, but improving the supporting cast around him certainly won’t hurt.

