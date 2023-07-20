Daily Dawg Chow 7/20: Perrion Winfrey kicked off the team

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey (Thomas Moore) Cleveland moves on from second-year player after latest allegations involving an off-field incident.
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: TE Preview, Part 2 (Chris Pokorny) Zaire Mitchell-Paden or Thomas Greaney — who do you pick?
- Browns white helmets, orange helmets: Cleveland history explained (Barry Shuck) Origins of the franchise began with solid white hats
- Browns bringing in speedy XFL receiver for a workout this week (Jared Mueller) Training camp starts soon and Jahcour Pearson could find himself on a roster before that happens
- First reporting date for Browns players today, rest of the start schedule for training camp (Jared Mueller) Rookies and QBs are reporting today, the rest of the team on Friday
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns release Perrion Winfrey amid investigation: I-Team (Fox 8) “The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that the team was releasing Perrion Winfrey, who the I-Team learned is under police investigation.”
- Marquise Goodwin shares his excitement after joining Browns (nfl.com) “Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin shares his excitement after joining Cleveland Browns.”
- Cleveland Browns NFL Futures Odds and Analysis (NESN) “Much of the Browns’ hope this season is pinned on Deshaun Watson. With an inconsistent play last year, primarily attributed to getting the ring rust out of his system and acclimating to the offensive philosophy, Watson is expected to show significant improvement this year.”
- Former Cleveland Browns Lineman Shares Wild Take On NFL’s Running Back Situation (brobible.com) “During an appearance on the Ross Tucker podcast, Cleveland Browns lineman JC Tretter said the running backs need to create as much leverage as possible and hinted towards faking injuries as a potential way to get that leverage.”
- Perrion Winfrey cut (Youtube) Quincy Carrier offers his reaction, perspective, and some video of the incident that led to the release of Perrion Winfrey
