Browns Training Camp: One thing you are looking forward to seeing/hearing?

Friday, the rest of the Cleveland Browns players report for training camp. Saturday, training camp opens for the Browns in West Virginia. Fans will have less opportunity to observe practices this year due to the camp starting out to state and shared practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cleveland’s offseason has been a busy one which continued on Wednesday as rookies and quarterbacks arrived for camp, Perrion Winfrey was released and an XFL star reportedly came in for a workout. Maybe one of these three Winfrey replacements could be added in free agency.

NFL free agency and trades brought a number of talented players that should help right away while the NFL draft brought players for the long-haul with a chance Cedric Tillman or Siaki Ika could make an impact in 2023.

With training camp opening this weekend, we come to our DBN community to get a feel from all of you about what you are looking forward to hearing about most. There are a lot of options:

Deshaun Watson’s improvement from last year

improvement from last year Jim Schwartz’s new defensive scheme

Juan Thornhill replacing John Johnson III

replacing The addition of speed with Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin

and Does new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone tighten up kick, coverage and return games?

How does the upgraded defensive line look against the Browns offensive line?

What does Kevin Stefanski’s new offense look like?

There are probably a ton more but we want to hear from you. Scroll down to our comment section and share with us the one or two things you are looking forward to hearing and seeing during Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp: