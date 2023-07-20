Report: Browns bringing in fast linebacker for visit

With a roster position available, the Cleveland Browns are likely to make a roster move following the release of DT Perrion Winfrey. The team could sign one of the many defensive tackles still on the market including one of these three. The Browns could sign the electric XFL receiver they have had in for a workout as well.

With just a couple of days until training camp starts in West Virginia, it is likely that GM Andrew Berry makes a move quickly. With that timeline in mind, having UTSA’s LB Clarence Hicks for a workout could lead to a signing if things go well:

#Browns hosting free agent linebacker Clarence Hicks (6-foot-2, 230 pounds, 4.4 speed) for a visit-workout today, according to a league source @UTSAFTBL @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 20, 2023

As the tweet notes, Hicks is a fast linebacker but undersized. He participated in the Cincinnati Bengals training camp last year after going undrafted. Hicks was a part of the Bengals final cutdown after being signed in May as an undrafted free agent.

In three seasons at UTSA, Hicks had 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

With rosters currently at 90 players, Berry is able to make a signing now to fill the roster while continually looking for ways to improve the roster. Signing Hicks will not limit the team’s options in free agency.