Browns reportedly host veteran LB for a visit

The Cleveland Browns reportedly welcomed linebacker Noah Dawkins for a visit on Thursday as the club prepares for the start of training camp.

Dawkins was the second linebacker that general manager Andrew Berry and the coaching staff took a look at as the club also reportedly had a visit with Clarence Hicks, a former undrafted free agent from the University of Texas-San Antonio.

The 6-foot-1 and 235-pound Dawkins was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 after playing collegiately at The Citadel, where he was a First-Team All-Southern Conference selection as a senior.

Dawkins was signed to Cincinnati’s practice squad that season before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to their active roster in October. He would go on to play 10 games with Tampa Bay that season, primarily on special teams.

The Buccaneers waived Dawkins at the end of training camp in 2020 and he landed on the practice squad of the New York Jets. He was promoted to the active roster for the final five games of that season and once again played on special teams.

Dawkins played two more games with the Jets in 2021 before being waived in November of that season. He did not catch on with another team until the offseason when he signed with the Chicago Bears in February of 2022 before being released during training camp in August.

Dawkins eventually landed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where he played in nine games earlier this year, finishing with 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception.