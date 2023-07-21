Daily Dawg Chow 7/21: Browns trying out LBs Noah Dawkins and Clarence Hicks

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns reportedly host veteran LB for a visit (Thomas Moore) Cleveland kicking the tires on Noah Dawkins, who has spent time with four NFL teams since 2019.
- Report: Browns bringing in fast linebacker for visit (Jared Mueller) UTSA’s Clarence Hicks was with the Bengals training camp last year
- Browns Training Camp: One thing you are looking forward to seeing/hearing? (Jared Mueller) NFL training camp opens this weekend for the Browns, it all matters but what matters most to you?
- Browns roster: Potential DT replacement after Perrion Winfrey’s release (Curtiss Brown) NFL free agency isn’t over after all for the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- How to buy Cleveland Browns training camp gear (cleveland.com) The first of eight training camp practices open to fans arrives on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Fans can also attend on Aug. 6, 7, 9, 20, 22, 23 and 24. Practices are held at the team’s CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
- 52 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 52 in Cleveland (Browns Wire via Yahoo) “The most famous player to wear it since the return would be Browns ring of honor member former linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.”
- Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns (Browns Nation) “Many analysts think the Cincinnati Bengals can fend off the Baltimore Ravens and win their third straight AFC North title. Some also believe if Kenny Pickett improves just a little, Pittsburgh can challenge, too.”
- Browns tryout two linebackers as they look to fill empty roster spot (Browns Wire) “The Cleveland Browns have an open roster spot, sitting at 89 players as training camp has arrived, after releasing defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey a day ago.”
- Is Nick Chubb enough? Browns RB Rankings (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the Browns’ RB room/how awesome Nick Chubb is
