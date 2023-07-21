Browns have 11 players in for tryouts Thursday

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets face off in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio in two weeks. While the focus of that week will be the inductions of Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis, there will also be a preseason football game.

With the Browns having quarterbacks and rookies report to camp on Wednesday and veterans reporting on Friday, the team took advantage of the time to have 11 players in for workouts. We already had reports on three of those workouts:

Now, we have the official list of all the players Cleveland had into camp for tryouts on top of those three:

OL Quinton Barrow

TE Marcus Baugh

DE Levi Bell

LB Dilon Doyle

OL Denzel Okafor

OL Eric Smith

WR Austin Watkins

DT Jordan Williams

While many, including us with this list of three, may be focused on who the Browns will have in to replace DT Perrion Winfrey, the above list is not focused on one position.

With the rest of the veterans reporting to camp on Friday, we should get news sometime today about who GM Andrew Berry chooses to sign to fill the team’s 90th roster spot.

The Jets were the only other team to have players in for workouts yesterday. They had nine at their facilities and signed one, DB Dane Cruikshank, to their roster.