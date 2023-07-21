Joe Thomas announces charitable coffee company “All Cleveland Coffee Co.”

In two weeks, OL Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall already has his exhibit setup for fans to view. The Wisconsin Badgers legend became a Cleveland Browns legend and now will be immortalized with a bust in Canton.

Thomas spent his entire career with the Browns, embracing the city and the fanbase despite playing for a team that could never find a winning formula. He has gone on to become a member of the media and a coach over in Europe but always represents Cleveland well.

Just days away from closing out the Hall of Fame ceremonies, Thomas continues his connection with the city of Cleveland, along with Stipe Mocic, as he announces the formation of their new coffee company:

I'm really proud to be apart of a coffee bean company doing GREAT things giving back in the Cleveland community (and it's a damn fine coffee bean to boot!)



As noted on the website, All Cleveland Coffee Co. has the goal of giving one million meals back to the local community. Partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Thomas’ coffee company noted that they are using beans from “a one-of-a-kind ethical sourcing program committed to ending the cycle of poverty affecting women coffee farmers across the globe.”

Through their partnership with the food bank, three meals will be provided for every bag of coffee purchased. I bought a couple of bags before writing this story:

Despite being born and raised in Wisconsin and attending college there as well, it is great to see how much the city of Cleveland means to Thomas. Says a lot about the soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Famer and says even more about the great fans of the Browns.