Browns fans split on whether David Njoku will break out statistically with Watson

Capping off our tight end preview for Browns training camp.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

During our training camp preview on the tight end position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we first asked fans if David Njoku will finally have a true elite/breakout statistical season. The vote was split: 53% of fans think he’ll break out for a Pro Bowl type of season, while 47% think his stats will be about the same as last season.

Poll

Will David Njoku finally have a true elite/breakout statistical season?

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Yes, Pro Bowl-style!
    (123 votes)
  • 46%
    It’ll be about the same as last year
    (108 votes)
231 votes total Vote Now

The other question in Part 1 asked who fans view as the No. 2 tight end between Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant. 79% of fans are going with the newcomer Akins, to just 21% for the returing Bryant.

Poll

Who are you viewing as the No. 2 tight end?

This poll is closed

  • 78%
    Jordan Akins
    (188 votes)
  • 21%
    Harrison Bryant
    (51 votes)
239 votes total Vote Now

In Part 2 of our preview, we asked which tight end fans are more intrigued by: Zaire Mitchell-Paden or Thomas Greaney. The result was a dead-even tie, 50% for each player.

Poll

Which tight end are you more intrigued by?

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Zaire Mitchell-Paden
    (56 votes)
  • 50%
    Thomas Greaney
    (56 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

Next up, we will look at the offensive line.

