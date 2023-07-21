Browns fans split on whether David Njoku will break out statistically with Watson

During our training camp preview on the tight end position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we first asked fans if David Njoku will finally have a true elite/breakout statistical season. The vote was split: 53% of fans think he’ll break out for a Pro Bowl type of season, while 47% think his stats will be about the same as last season.

The other question in Part 1 asked who fans view as the No. 2 tight end between Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant. 79% of fans are going with the newcomer Akins, to just 21% for the returing Bryant.

In Part 2 of our preview, we asked which tight end fans are more intrigued by: Zaire Mitchell-Paden or Thomas Greaney. The result was a dead-even tie, 50% for each player.

Next up, we will look at the offensive line.