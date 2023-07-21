Scary health issue sidelines WR Marquise Goodwin for start of training camp

As shared earlier, the Cleveland Browns placed four players on the sidelines to start training camp. Shortly after that information became available came news that WR Marquise Goodwin’s illness was a serious one: blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The Browns shared that Goodwin started feeling leg discomfort and shortness of breath during OTAs and a checkup revealed the clots. The free agent signing shared his thoughts on the matter:

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

The team noted that Goodwin will remain with the team and in meetings as training camp starts but no other information on his condition.

Goodwin’s story, as shared by our Barry Shuck, is one of triumph and tragedy. An Olympic longjumper, Goodwin has had a successful career in the NFL. A miscarriage and the premature birth and loss of three children in the span of a couple of years left Marquise and his wife Morgan grief-stricken.

Since those losses, Morgan has given birth to two healthy babies, a girl and a boy.

Marquise joined the Browns this offseason in free agency. The 33-year-old has played nine seasons with four teams racking up over 3,000 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns with an impressive 16.2 yards per reception. His speed in OTAs showed up in a number of videos and he was noted as the team’s standout from this time period.

Little did anyone know that blood clots were a problem at that time.

We will keep you up to date on Goodwin’s health and prognosis as information becomes available.