Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/22/23)

- Scary health issue sidelines WR Marquise Goodwin for start of training camp (Jared Mueller) - As shared earlier, the Cleveland Browns placed four players on the sidelines to start training camp. Shortly after that information became available came news that WR Marquise Goodwin’s illness was a serious one: blood clots in his legs and lungs.
- Browns sideline four players to start training camp (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns were active on Friday as the club sidelined four players prior to the opening of training camp at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. The club placed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, wide receiver Michael Woods and guard Colby Gossett on the Non-Football Injury list, while also placing wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on the Non-Football Illness list.
- Browns fans split on whether David Njoku will break out statistically with Watson (Chris Pokorny) - During our training camp preview on the tight end position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions about the expectations for players. In Part 1 of our preview, we first asked fans if David Njoku will finally have a true elite/breakout statistical season.
- Joe Thomas announces charitable coffee company “All Cleveland Coffee Co.” (Jared Mueller) - In two weeks, OL Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall already has his exhibit set up for fans to view. The Wisconsin Badgers legend became a Cleveland Browns legend and now will be immortalized with a bust in Canton. Just days away from closing out the Hall of Fame ceremonies, Thomas continues his connection with the city of Cleveland, along with Stipe Mocic, as he announces the formation of their new coffee company.
- Browns have 11 players in for tryouts (Jared Mueller) - With the Cleveland Browns having quarterbacks and rookies reporting to camp on Wednesday and veterans reporting on Friday, the team took advantage of the time to have 11 players in for workouts.
- Browns can go from worst-to-first in 2023 (The 33rd Team) - When someone says the Cleveland Browns should be significantly better this season, the No. 1 reason invariably is Deshaun Watson having his first full year as their quarterback. That’s a logical take, but the lofty expectations go beyond that.
- Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the QBs (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns’ offseason strategy has been geared toward giving Deshaun Watson his best shot of returning to Pro Bowl form — and they have plenty of reasons to believe he will.
- All the big Browns questions as they open training camp (cleveland.com) - The Browns report to training camp on Friday and will head to The Greenbrier in West Virginia on Saturday to begin preparations for the 2023 season. Questions abound about this team as they open what could be one of the most exciting campaigns in franchise history.
- Training Camp Preview: 5 players to watch (Browns Zone) - The Browns will go as far as their key players take them. The road to the regular season starts this weekend. The first walkthrough of training camp is Saturday afternoon at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with the first full-squad practice Sunday morning.
- Josh Harris paid $6 billion for the easiest job in the world: Not being Dan Snyder (The Ringer) - Harris’s purchase of the Washington Commanders was approved Thursday, and to get fans on his side, he’ll simply have to be a better owner than one of the worst the NFL has seen.
- Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract (NFL.com) - The 2023 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick is now under contract. Quarterback Bryce Young has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on his four-year, fully guaranteed $37.96 million rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. The contract includes a nearly $24.6 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.
- Jets would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024 (ESPN) - Aaron Rodgers has yet to play a down for the New York Jets, but his future became a talking point Friday at training camp. Rodgers said it would be a “disservice” to the Jets if he plays only one season, and coach Robert Saleh added he would be “shocked” if the star quarterback pulls a one-and-done.
- Ravens, veteran running back Melvin Gordon agree to one-year deal, bolstering backfield (The Baltimore Sun) - The Baltimore Ravens’ stable of running backs got a little deeper Friday. Melvin Gordon, a two-time Pro-Bowl selection and eight-year NFL veteran, agreed to a one-year contract with Baltimore pending a physical, the team announced. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.1 million.
