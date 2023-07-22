Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 1 - Welcome to 2023, from The Greenbriar

It all seems so early this year, but on Saturday, Day 1 of Cleveland Browns training camp kicked off in anticipation of the 2023 season. As we do every year, we will compile a summary of what happened before, during, and after each practice, based on notes from the local media and the team.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 1 (7/22/23)

1. Starting Off in Greenbriar: Earlier this offseason, the Browns announced that they would begin training camp early since they are playing in the Hall of Fame game this year. The team is holding closed practices at The Greenbrier in West Virginia from July 22-30, with head coach Kevin Stefanski hoping that the players spending that time together 24/7 will create some good bonding experiences. The team will get to Berea for their traditional practices on a couple of weeks.

hey siri, play Take Me Home, Country Roads pic.twitter.com/WuwPqWSjxy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 22, 2023

2. Light on the Practice News: Because all of these practices are closed to the public and many of them could just be extended walk-throughs, it’s hard to say whether we can expect to see detailed practice reports. Nonetheless, we’ll do our best to scrape together a summarized practice report for the day. It should be noted that today was considered a walk-through day, while Sunday is supposed to be more like a “real” practice. Here is one of your top video highlights from Saturday — WR David Bell catching a pass from QB Deshaun Watson.

#Browns Deshaun Watson to David Bell in a light walk-through pic.twitter.com/BJHwO0vkv6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 22, 2023

3. Speedy Wide Receivers Sidelined: You can probably think of WR Marquise Goodwin and WR Anthony Schwartz being the team’s fastest wide receivers, and they should have been competing with each other in camp for a roster spot to stretch the field. However, yesterday it was announced that Goodwin is sidelined after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. It was also announced that Schwartz is beginning camp with a hamstring injury. Both players are still present at The Greenbriar, just not taking part in activities:

Some of the #Browns receivers, including newcomer Austin Watkins, No. 80 pic.twitter.com/QHxaKaVS6B — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 22, 2023

The team signed WR Austin Watkins to add a body to the room just before camp started.

4. Other Players Sidelined: According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 the Fan, other players who were sidelined included: OG Colby Gossett, WR Michael Woods, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Anthony Walker, and LB Sione Takitaki.

5. Hall of Fame Game Reps: After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski talked about how he views the Hall of Fame game as “Preseason Game Number Zero” and how it’ll be an awesome opportunity for the team’s young players. That means you should not expect any starters or many veteran players to see reps during the game — it’ll all be about the rookies, undrafted free agent, or guys trying to fight for a spot on the practice squad.

6. More on the Bonding Opportunity: The team’s only off day in Greenbriar will be this coming Wednesday. As Jake Trotter of ESPN stated, the players will have activities including “golf, bowling, croquet, falconry, fishing, shooting, horseback riding, glass blowing, paintball, and biking” that they can take advantage of at The Greenbriar. If I had to place money on something, I’d think players would be pretty into paintball or golf.

7. Brownies: Stefanski was asked about the Perrion Winfrey situation, and he said, “Disappointing...I wish him well.” ... OT Dawand Jones “came back to camp at a good weight,” per Stefanski — the rookie offensive tackle was listed at 375 pounds when drafted. ... CB Denzel Ward was very optimistic after practice about the team’s chemistry and talent. ... WR Amari Cooper said his offseason core muscle surgery will not limit him at camp. ... Two returning defensive players have changed jersey numbers.

8. Next Up: The Browns’ next practice is Sunday, July 23. Stefanski will speak at 10:15 AM, and practice will start at 10:45 AM.