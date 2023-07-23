Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/23/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 1 - Welcome to 2023, from The Greenbriar (Chris Pokorny) - It all seems so early this year, but on Saturday, Day 1 of Cleveland Browns training camp kicked off in anticipation of the 2023 season. As we do every year, we will compile a summary of what happened before, during, and after each practice, based on notes from the local media and the team.
- Browns sign WR Austin Watkins Jr. (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. on Saturday. The transaction comes as the club finds itself in need of a training camp body at the position after wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was placed on the Non-Football Injury list and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was placed on the Non-Football Illness list while he deals with blood clots in his legs and lungs.
- Linebackers returning from injuries practice on first day of Browns training camp (Jared Mueller) - Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker both on the field for Browns training camp.
- New season, new number for two Browns players (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns open training camp for the 2023 season today at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. When the team takes the field for their first practice later on today, two players on defense will be sporting new uniform numbers.
- Browns white helmets, orange helmets: Cleveland history explained (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns are one of two NFL franchises that do not have a logo on both sides of their helmets. The other club, the Pittsburgh Steelers, dons its logo only on one side. But the Browns are famous for their obscure vacated helmet space. And except for those two brown stripes that bookend the center white stripe, it seems that Cleveland has always sported the atmosphere of helmet nothingness forever.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ wideout Amari Cooper earns widespread praise (Beacon Journal) - Billy Napier was still just an analyst on Nick Saban’s staff when Amari Cooper showed up on the University of Alabama campus for a recruiting camp in June 2011. A dozen years later, Cooper’s no longer one of the best high school receivers in the country. He’s even passed the point of being one of the best collegiate receivers, which he was as a Heisman Trophy finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner in his final season at Alabama in 2014.
- As training camp opens, who with the Browns has the most to prove in 2023? (Terry Pluto) - You can argue that no one on the Browns has more to prove than Deshaun Watson. That’s fair. If Watson’s play mirrors his generally dismal six-game performance in 2022, the Browns are doomed to a season of frustration and fan discontent.
- Amari Cooper inspired by Marquise Goodwin’s demeanor at Browns training camp while sidelined with blood clots (cleveland.com) - Amari Cooper couldn’t help but notice fellow receiver Marquise Goodwin smiling and dancing during the light walkthrough on the first day of Browns training camp at The Greenbrier resort, despite the fact he’s sidelined with “alarming” blood clots in his legs and lungs.
- Training Camp Preview: 5 position battles to watch (Browns Zone) - The vast majority of starting spots have been decided before the first snap of training camp. That’s good for the Browns and their fans but bad for position battles.
NFL:
- Odell Beckham Jr. ready for new chapter with Baltimore Ravens (ESPN) - Odell Beckham Jr. thrives on confidence, and as the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp nears, Beckham’s counting on that confidence now, just like he did at the biggest point of his career.
- Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs’ importance in Raiders offense: ‘We’re gonna need that guy’ on the field (NFL.com) - With the passing of Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a multi-year deal, the availability of the Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back, Josh Jacobs, is now in question for the 2023 season. Speaking Friday on NFL Total Access, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said he related to the difficult position his teammate is in, and expressed his hope that things would be worked out sooner rather than later, especially with the obvious impact Jacobs has on the success of the Las Vegas offense.
- Chris Jones does not report to Chiefs camp, ‘far apart on deal’ (ESPN) - Defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report for the start of Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp, and the sides are “far apart” on reaching an agreement on a new contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.
