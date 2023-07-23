Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 2 - Adapting the Offense for Watson

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 2 (7/23/23)

1. Adapting the Offense for Watson: “When a quarterback is comfortable with a play, they typically make it work.” Those were the words from head coach Kevin Stefanski just before the start of Day 2 of Browns training camp, speaking in reference to QB Deshaun Watson having an influence on the team’s offense. It’s an obvious thing that modern-day coaches without big egos should do: work with your quarterback, adapt it to his strengths and input.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson’s influence on evolving offense. pic.twitter.com/ciKPZdScmX — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 23, 2023

2. Getting the Drills Started: Positional groups were beginning their typical training camp drills on Sunday, as you can see the defensive line “working on getting off the ball.” Also of interest to me is the fact that the team appears to be using white helmets for training camp: not exactly the helmet they’ll use this season, but a white helmet nonetheless. Speaking of the defensive line, Jared Mueller had some more insight into players’ roles, based on their alignment.

Now #Browns D-line working on getting off the ball. pic.twitter.com/gBLonnUW8D — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 23, 2023

3. Linebackers Return to Drills: We knew they were close yesterday, and today, LB Anthony Walker and LB Sione Takitaki, both of whom are coming off of injuries, participated in individual drills at camp. That’s a nice sign that they should be ready for action by the time the regular season starts. Walker got off to a hot start in 2022 before his injury, and Takitaki was just starting to break out before suffering an injury of his own. The two linebackers went back to the rehab area once team drills started:

4. Dawand Jones Out With Illness: Rookie OT Dawand Jones was missing from the start of practice, and it was later noted that he was out with an illness. Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Jones was lining up as the second-team left tackle during walk-throughs on Saturday.

5. Going Deep for DPJ: It’s nice to see any bit of football, right? Even though the defense isn’t on the field here, here is a clip of QB Deshaun Watson hitting WR Donovan Peoples-Jones on the corner route to the end zone:

#Browns Deshaun Watson deep to Donovan Peoples-Jones in offense only on Day 2 of training camp pic.twitter.com/j0TnmmDlo3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 23, 2023

6. Post-Practice Conditioning: One of the most painful conditioning drills I did back in high school were high knees-related drills, so seeing this clip below of players doing this after practice makes me wince a bit. (On the same note, I often think to myself, “man, if I ever try to get back in great conditioning shape, I’d love to see the effects of working in the high knees.”) I don’t recall seeing this drill in camp before.

End of practice conditioning pic.twitter.com/mAhwRPxnaP — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 23, 2023

7. Chubb Supports Running Backs: There is a side story going on in the NFL right now with running backs not seeming to be valued as much in terms of contracts. RB Nick Chubb stands beside his fellow running backs across the league, and knows he could be in that situation when his contract is up. Chubb also had praise for RB Jerome Ford, using words like “fast, smooth, and special” to describe him.

#Browns Nick Chubb doesn’t think it’s fair how RBs are viewed in NFL. pic.twitter.com/gtwpV2mGOD — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 23, 2023

8. Brownies: WR Amari Cooper left practice early due to a “minor tweak” and is day-to-day. ... LB Tony Fields returned to practice after missing yesterday due to a funeral. ... After practice, QB Deshaun Watson said that he is in a better place now and that last year’s therapy helped him. ... GM Andrew Berry also talked to the media after practice:

AB was wheeling and dealing to strengthen this team during the spring pic.twitter.com/mJdkhPpqvi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 23, 2023

8. Up Next: The Browns’ next practice is Monday, July 24 at 10:45 AM ET.