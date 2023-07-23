Browns roster set until ‘middle of camp’ as assessments take place

When the Cleveland Browns released DT Perrion Winfrey there was a lot of talk about who the team should add to replace him. We shared three ideas that we thought would fit the team’s need for another defensive tackle. The Browns had 11 players in for workouts just before the start of training camp including a couple of defensive linemen and linebackers.

In the end, GM Andrew Berry signed a 6’3” wide receiver to take Winfrey’s roster spot as the team headed to West Virginia.

As training camp began (we’ve got you covered with Day 1 and Day 2 notes), there is still questions about what Cleveland’s interior defensive line will look like. DT Dalvin Tomlinson looks to be playing 3-technique but the lack of quality depth is still concerning.

Berry spoke to the media on-site at the Greenbriar and was asked about filling the hole at defensive tackle. Speaking generally about the roster, the Browns GM made it known that the first half of camp was going to be spent assessing the roster:

#Browns Andrew Berry said they are still assessing the roster after the release of Perrion Winfrey to see what they have. pic.twitter.com/V2fQzsfe8Z — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 23, 2023

With the final preseason game just over a month away and Cleveland having four preseason games due to the Hall of Fame Game versus the New York Jets, the “middle of camp” will be around August 12th.

At that point, if Berry and the Browns are not happy with what they see, the team could revisit a few interesting free agents at defensive tackle or another position. Injuries could also play a role, even before the halfway point of training camp.

Are you surprised Berry and the Browns will wait until the middle of camp, barring injury, to assess and potentially change the roster?