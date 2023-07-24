Daily Dawg Chow 7/24: Amari Cooper dinged up on day 2 of camp

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns roster set until ‘middle of camp’ as assessments take place (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry says team assessing roster for a few weeks
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 2 - Adapting the Offense for Watson (Chris Pokorny) The team moved into doing more drills on the second day of Browns training camp.
- Browns training camp provides early indication of how Dalvin Tomlinson will be used (Jared Mueller) The Browns first big free agent addition is changing roles slightly, its seems
- Browns new offense: Stefanski discusses, notes Deshaun Watson has ‘quite a bit’ of input (Jared Mueller) Browns offense is expected to change in 2023, Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski will define it
- No limits for Nick Chubb, role expected to expand in 2023 (Jared Mueller) As Browns training camp opens, Nick Chubb is expected to lead the way again
More Cleveland Browns news:
BROWNS
- Amari Cooper day-to-day after leaving Day 2 of Browns training camp with a ‘minor tweak’; OT Dawand Jones idle with illness (cleveland.com) “In other practice news, rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones sat out Sunday’s session with an unspecified illness after participating on Saturday.”
- Browns continue rollout of improved offensive playbook (clevelandbrowns.com) “Last season, the Browns ranked in the top 5 for rushing attempts. Chubb had an average of 18 attempts per game.”
- Gallery: Cleveland Browns host first practice of training camp at The Greenbrier (lootpress) “White Sulphur Springs – Following a walkthrough and conditioning test Saturday, the Cleveland Browns hosted their first training camp practice of the 2023 season Sunday morning at the Greenbrier.”
- Are NFL running backs devalued and underpaid? Here is what Nick Chubb says on the issue (Fox 8) “I got another year (under contract),” he said. “So I mean it’s easy for me to say it’s not a big deal, but next year it could be me in the same situation. But for right now, I do got one more year. I’m here. I’m all in. I’m ready to work with my guys.”
- Browns are back! Everything you need to know for 2023 Browns training camp (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks out all the talking points in preparation for the unofficial start of the 2023 campaign
