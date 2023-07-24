Myles Garrett coaching up younger defensive ends during training camp

As Cleveland Browns training camp entered day three, the team continues to work primarily in “shells” with full pads expected this weekend. For the Browns, staying healthy and preparing for the season is the only thing that matters in camp, the rest is mostly noise.

On the defensive side of the ball, DE Myles Garrett has really carried the team's defensive line for years but had reinforcements brought in this offseason. Earlier this offseason, former teammate Malik Jackson criticized Garrett’s leadership and many fans want him to be more vocal despite not being paid to be something he is not.

Interestingly, Monday we got a sign of how Garrett leads as he was seen giving tips to second-year pros Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. First, with Wright we see just how massive the UAB star is as he stands next to Garrett learning hand-fighting techniques:

Myles Garrett giving some tips to Alex Wright. pic.twitter.com/skah8c8DAY — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) July 24, 2023

We see similar with Thomas on the sideline:

Things you love to see: Myles Garrett coaching up the younger DEs pic.twitter.com/KVTmP7uDSI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 24, 2023

Thomas appreciated the individual time that Garrett gave him during the third day of training camp:

Learning from the best.. https://t.co/fuUbzUgqu9 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) July 24, 2023

While it is the coaches’ job to teach players, it can be helpful to get hands-on assistance from peers. If Wright and Thomas can learn a little from one of the best pass rushers in the game, Cleveland’s revamped defensive line can take a big leap in 2023.