Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 3 - 11-on-11s Begin

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 3 (7/24/23)

1. Kicker’s Paradise: It’s that time of year when the kicker is front-and-center. The pressure isn’t just on for regular season games; every kick in training camp matters too. K Cade York, now in his second year, was one of the first players on the field, getting ready to kick field goals. According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 the Fan, he was 5-of-5

First FG video of camp. 1 of the 5 makes for Cade York this morning #Browns pic.twitter.com/JWXnWpQ7YO — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 24, 2023

2. Amari Cooper Remains Out: Before practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t seem worried about the tweak that WR Amari Cooper had during Sunday’s practice, and noted that Cooper had a chance to practice today. Cooper was still off to the side on Monday, but it doesn’t sound like anything to worry about.

#Browns Amari Cooper on the side along with Marquise Goodwin, Colby Gossett, Anthony Walker, Jakeem Grant, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Schwartz pic.twitter.com/TGWwiEvaIR — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 24, 2023

3. JOK Bypasses on Surgery: After practice, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah talked about how he thought of having surgery on his midfoot sprain, but he decided against it and is feeling good.

4. 11-on-11 Drills Begin: It may have only been at half speed, but 11-on-11 drills began on Monday. Stefanski said that the pads will go on Friday and Saturday. Here is a quick clip of the practice speed we’re referring to, as QB Deshaun Watson finds WR Donovan Peoples-Jones:

More Deshaun Watson in #Browns 11 on 11s pic.twitter.com/OlCNIFOlrL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 24, 2023

5. Early Positional Groupings: With WR Amari Cooper out, Zac Jackson of The Athletic says that WR David Bell and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones worked on the outside first, with WR Elijah Moore in the slot.

Per Fred Greetham of the OBR, the first 11-on-11 rep saw Jordan Elliott and Dalvin Tomlinson as the defensive tackles, Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson as the outside corners, and Greg Newsome in the slot.

6. Speaking of the Devil: It’ll be fun to see how the team tries to utilize WR Elijah Moore. Here is a quick rep the offense ran of him getting the handoff on an end-around:

#Browns WR Elijah Moore can do so many things pic.twitter.com/iK9O67CfIy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 24, 2023

7. Myles Garrett Being a Leader: There was (a bit silly) of a discussion recently about the leadership skills of DE Myles Garrett. DBN’s Jared Mueller has an article from today’s training camp session that has clips of Garrett working with the young defensive ends in camp: check it out.

8. Brownies: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and WR Jaelon Darden were fielding punts, with WR Jakeem Grant still sidelined. ... RB Nick Chubb was doing some ball security drills off to the side. ... Jimmy and Dee Haslam talked to the media after practice.

9. Up Next: The Browns’ next practice is Tuesday, July 25 at 10:30 AM ET.