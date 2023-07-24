Browns to get CBS’ No. 2 announcing crew in Week 1 against the Bengals

If you aren’t lucky enough to attend the Cleveland Browns’ home opener this year, then you’ll surely be catching the action on CBS against the Cincinnati Bengals. Earlier today, the network unveiled their announcing teams for the first three weeks of the season:

CBS Sports has announced its game announcers for the 2023 NFL season.



Former #Falcons and #Colts QB Matt Ryan will be calling games throughout the season.



Here are the full teams and their assignments for Weeks 1-3. pic.twitter.com/f96LMTJawQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

The network’s top announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be assigned to the afternoon game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. That leaves CBS’ No. 2 announcing team — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and (sideline reporter) Evan Washburn — to cover the Browns. I could be wrong on this, but for the records I went through, that crew did not call a single Browns game during the 2022 season, which is a bit surprising.

The Browns will be on prime time in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is why they aren’t listed on CBS’ schedule that week. In Week 3, the Browns will host the Tennessee Titans on CBS. The announcing crew assigned to that game is Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and (sideline reporter) Aditi Kinkhabwala.