Daily Dawg Chow 7/25: Browns owners commit to keeping the team near Cleveland

- Browns to get CBS’ No. 2 announcing crew in Week 1 against the Bengals (Chris Pokorny) Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the Browns’ home opener.
- AFC North: Mike Brown laments financial difficulties, Ravens lose CB, sign PIT CB (Jared Mueller) Bengals focused on signing Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins more difficult
- Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski’s training camp press conferences (Barry Shuck) Browns head coach addresses many areas
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 3 - 11-on-11s Begin (Chris Pokorny) The Browns began some 11-on-11 drills on Day 3 of training camp.
- ‘We’re not leaving Northeast Ohio’: Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam give update on stadium talks (WKYC) “The only thing Dee (Haslam) and I would say for sure is we’re not leaving Northeastern Ohio. That’s for sure. Our preference is to be on the lakefront, but we’ve gotta see how things play out.”
- Exclusive Training Camp Interview with Cedric Tillman (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cedric Tillman join Nathan Zegura and Je’Rod Cherry for an exclusive post-practice interview at the Greenbrier on July 24th, 2023.”
- Order your Cleveland Browns throwback white gear now (Dawg Pound Daily) “We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets.”
- Cleveland Browns Optimistic About First Full Season With Deshaun Watson (Forbes) “In 2023, Kevin Stefanski is the coach, Deshaun Watson is the quarterback, and the rabidly-loyal members of the Dawg Pound are the ones impatiently waiting for the city’s first NFL championship since 1964, when Blanton Collier was the coach and Jim Brown the deity.”
- We need to talk about Jed and Jack - Browns’ Oline positional review (Youtube) Quincy Carrier dives deep into the Cleveland OL situation, with emphasis on the Tackle position
