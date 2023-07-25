Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 4 - Goal Line Drills

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 4 (7/25/23)

1. Drill of the Day: It amazes me that after all these years, I still come across drills that I’ve never seen in training camp before. Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram pointed out the drill below, which has offensive linemen crouched in their stance and raising one arm with a weight. If I had to guess, it seems to simulate using strength to help a possible oncoming rusher, while also maintaining awareness of where you can help.

Don’t think I’ve ever seen this drill before. #Browns O-line pic.twitter.com/tXzVmjIa7Y — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 25, 2023

2. Dawand Jones Returns, Amari Cooper Out: After two days with an illness, rookie OT Dawand Jones was back to practicing on Tuesday. The other big injury-name, as minor as it may be, involves WR Amari Cooper, who continued to watch from the sideline. That means he’ll also get the day off (with the rest of the team) on Wednesday.

Dawand Jones is back at practice today after missing two due to illness. Stefanski said Jones was able to participate in yesterday’s walkthrough. Amari Cooper will again watch from the sideline. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 25, 2023

3. Jakeem Grant Returning Punts: The best shot that WR Jakeem Grant has at making the roster is if he lights it up on special teams, so it was good to see him back to taking part in punt return drills:

#Browns Jakeem Grant fielding punts in Day 4 pic.twitter.com/fzKM2s6uWm — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2023

4. Baldwin Getting in the Mix: Some more 11-on-11 drills were taking place on Tuesday. Here is a shot of QB Deshaun Watson dropping it in the bucket to WR Daylen Baldwin. Baldwin is the guy who had back-to-back catches in one game from Watson last year, only to not be heard from again.

Some 11 on 11s underway: pic.twitter.com/YFPhFe1dVZ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 25, 2023

5. Goal Line Drills: Cleveland shifted to 7-on-7 drills for their first goal line action of the year. Here is QB Deshaun Watson firing a quick strike to WR David Bell in the end zone:

Watson to Bell for the TD pic.twitter.com/Ls1Atfdgms — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 25, 2023

6. Defense Steps Up: In the goal line drills in general, the defense had the upper hand. Here is a clip of CB Thomas Grahram breaking up a pass thrown to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones:

#Browns Thomas Graham breaks up a pass intended for DPJ in 7 on 7 in the end zone pic.twitter.com/X4SKVHw8CW — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2023

Here is a second clip of LB Jacob Phillips breaking up a pass intended for WR Jaelon Darden.

Goal-line 7 on 7s pic.twitter.com/l9OTXA7CLh — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 25, 2023

7. Brownies: LB Matthew Adams left practice with a trainer. ... S Grant Delpit was briefly with a trainer, but continued watching practice and appeared to be OK. ... After practice, DE Myles Garrett said the comments by former teammate Malik Jackson recently did not bother him. ... CB Greg Newsome called WR Elijah Moore “the best he’s gone against” and that the league better watch out for him.

8. Up Next: The Browns’ are off on Wednesday. Their next practice is Thursday, July 27 at 10:30 AM ET.