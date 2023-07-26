Daily Dawg Chow 7/26: Myles Garrett wants to win now

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns kick return competition could provide interesting battle (Jared Mueller) Jakeem Grant might lead the pack but others could join the Browns roster competition
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 4 - Goal Line Drills (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland finishes their fourth day of practice before a day off.
- Are the Browns leaving downtown Cleveland? (Barry Shuck) A commitment to remain in Ohio has been given, but what’s next?
- Browns training camp: Early 53-man roster projection (Jared Mueller) After three days of practice, and some injury updates, a new Browns 53-man roster projection
- Myles Garrett coaching up younger defensive ends during training camp (Jared Mueller) Garrett was shown on video giving tips to Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Training Camp Highlights At The Greenbrier (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns have been putting on a show at the Greenbrier!”
- Browns Linebacker Exits Practice With Apparent leg Injury (Sports Illustrated) “On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns linebacker Matthew Adams exited practice early with what appeared to be a leg injury.”
- Zeroed in: Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II hopes number change leads to big interception numbers (Associated Press) “I’m going into Year 3,” said Newsome, the first Cleveland player to wear No. 0. “I’ve been in the league for two years now, and I think I’m ready to really make that next jump. So that’s kind of what I mean by fresh start, just ready to make that next jump.”
- Myles Garrett: ‘I want us to win. We all want to win.’ (WOIO) “I’m continuing to learn and adjust to what my teammates need and how to get the best out of my team. And there are many other leaders who are very good in their own way. We’re listening to all of them,” said Garrett.“
- Browns are this close to being a Super Bowl caliber team (Youtube) Quincy Carrier makes a compelling case of how far the Browns can go the better DeShaun Watson plays
Between teaching the youngsters and talking about winning “now,” does Myles Garrett seem different to you during training camp or the same ol’ same old?
Loading comments...