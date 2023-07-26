 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 7/26: Myles Garrett wants to win now

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

Between teaching the youngsters and talking about winning “now,” does Myles Garrett seem different to you during training camp or the same ol’ same old?

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...