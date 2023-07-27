Daily Dawg Chow 7/27: Browns giving the Bengals the business over Broncos’ new white helmets

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns DE makes early appearance on NFL Top 100 list (Thomas Moore) Za’Darius Smith is the first Cleveland player to be honored as he checks in at No. 84 on the annual list.
- Browns OL getting more comfortable with Deshaun Watson’s style of play (Jared Mueller) OTAs and training camp helping OL prepare for mobile QB who extends plays
- Top 3 most intriguing games for the 2023 Cleveland Browns season (Curtiss Brown) The Browns schedule has a lot of fun matchups, these three are very intriguing for a variety of reasons
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Keep Teasing Bengals Over Alternate Helmets (Browns Nation) “After feuding with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns have another foe dawning new white helmets this year. That’d be the Denver Broncos, who were immediately called out by the Browns’ Twitter account.”
- Browns WR Elijah Moore answers for 1st time if he dropped expletive on former Jets coordinator (cleveland.com) “I didn’t say that,” Moore told cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview after practice on Tuesday. “No. But at the same time, it’s like I’m in New York so things are going to come out and it doesn’t even matter anymore. If I said it or if I didn’t, they’re going to look at me how they want to look at me. You can’t please everybody.
- $8,000,000 analyst names Deshaun Watson a “sleeping giant” as QB’s second training camp with Browns kicks off (Sportskeeda) “The Browns finished 7-10 last season. It’s an achievement, considering that Jacoby Brissett started the first 11 games while Watson was serving his suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.”
- Browns Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut (Bleacher Report) “There could be a lot of competition in Cleveland’s camp this year. The team has a good bit of depth across its roster, and quite a few players could be on the bubble this summer.”
- ESPN Says Browns make AFC North the best division in football (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to a recent take by the four-letter network
Which division is the best in the NFL going into 2023? Join the comment section below where our Chow Community is always ready to chat
