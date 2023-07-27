Browns training camp: Injury updates on Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit & Matthew Adams

While the NFL’s CBA has mostly taken physicality out of early training camps, injuries still occur quite frequently. Getting back into football shape, using muscle and tendon groups that can only be used doing football drills and practicing with other players can often lead to problems.

For the Cleveland Browns training camp, a number of issues have popped up on the injury front on top of WR Marquise Goodwin’s blood clots. Top receiver Amari Cooper and Anthony Schwartz, clearly on the roster bubble, also have dealt with injuries at the position.

Tuesday brought the most significant injury of training camp when LB Matthew Adams went down. Thursday, HC Kevin Stefanski provided some updates on recent injuries:

Amari Cooper still out a couple of days but getting closer. Matthew Adams in a boot and out for a while. Grant Delpit fine after tweaking something Tuesday. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) July 27, 2023

Good news for Cooper and Delpit while Adams, brought in to help with special teams, could have a tough time getting healthy enough to start the season active:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said LB Matthew Adam’s will miss a couple weeks with a calf injury — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 27, 2023

The linebacker spot was full of injuries last year but Adams was the lone veteran free agent brought in to help the depth while GM Andrew Berry brought back Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk. All three returning linebackers finished the season on injured reserve.

Schwartz has also started to practice for the first time during camp:

Anthony Schwartz is practicing today. Amari Cooper, Sione Takitaki, Marquise Goodwin, Colby Gossett working to the side today for #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) July 27, 2023

After a mandatory day off on Wednesday, the Browns return to camp in West Virginia today.