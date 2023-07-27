Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 5 - Watson Attacks Downfield

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 5 (7/27/23)

1. Conflicting Reports on David Njoku: Coming off of an off day for the entire team, you wouldn't expect rest days for players who aren't hurt. The media noticed that TE David Njoku wasn't practicing on Thursday, and the team said it was a "rest day" for him. However, Zac Jackson of The Athletic also noticed a sleeve on his leg. Did Njoku tweak something too?

In good news, WR Anthony Schwartz started taking part in some drills for the first time.

2. The Familiarity Factor: With Njoku out, that means a few more reps for TE Jordan Akins, who played with QB Deshaun Watson in Houston. The duo hooked up on this pass play here, although Akins is the one who deserves credit for the outstanding effort:

Watson with a to Akins pic.twitter.com/mIywqCVSQo — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 27, 2023

3. Drill of the Day: Here is rookie DT Siaki Ika waiting for the simulated snap before trying to rush the would-be quarterback.

If that wasn't enough, Watson also found TE Harrison Bryant across the field:

#Browns Harrison Bryant with a catch in team drills from Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/t8BnTaosDZ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 27, 2023

4. Watson Finding His Receivers: Now this is the type of stuff I can get more excited about. Even though it was just 7-on-7s, it is nice to see QB Deshaun Watson hitting his receivers for explosive downfield plays at full speed. First, here is a completion to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones:

And then here is the deep crossing route to WR Elijah Moore. Watson’s confidence and chemistry with these guys and letting it rip is essential:

#Browns Elijah Moore with a deep crossing catch from Deshaun Watson in team. pic.twitter.com/IDibo4zSO1 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 27, 2023

5. Bombs Away: The downfield passing game for QB Deshaun Watson ended with a bang, as he hit WR Jaelon Darden in stride on this bomb downfield:

WATSON TO DARDEN DEEP pic.twitter.com/PUdtUx7zXp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 27, 2023

6. The Waiting Game Continues: It's meaningless in the grand scheme of things, but don't you kind of get annoyed with how player injuries are discussed sometimes? Amari Cooper was held out again, but Stefanski said he is close to returning. Why can't they just say what he tweaked and that maybe he'll be out a week?

For other injury news, including which player is out for weeks with a calf injury, click here.

7. Precision Timing: Even with the little stumble by WR Elijah Moore against CB Denzel Ward, you can see the challenge it is to contain Moore; and on top of that, this pass by Watson was perfectly timed with excellent ball placement:

#Browns WR Elijah Moore in red zone. pic.twitter.com/qSG5tgTSYO — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 27, 2023

8. Brownies: WR Austin Watkins caught a deep ball from QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the end of team drills. ... He and QB Kellen Mond have alternated the past two practice sessions as far as who gets the most third-string reps. ... CB Martin Emerson picked off a red zone pass by Watson in 7-on-7s.

9. Up Next: The Browns’ next practice is Friday, July 28 at 10:30 AM ET.