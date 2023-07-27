Joe Burrow injury update following being carted off the field Thursday

The road to the playoffs goes through each team’s division and in the AFC North that currently means going through the defending champion Cincinnati Bengals. While the AFC looks loaded, the Cleveland Browns (and the rest of the AFC North) have to be laser-focused on the division.

For the Browns that starts with Week 1 against those Bengals and their star-studded offense led by QB Joe Burrow and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

In practice on Thursday, Burrow went down with a calf injury while scrambling out of the pocket. He was not touched during the play and went to the ground grabbing at his right leg where a sleeve already was:

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow.



Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor spoke to the media shortly after the injury, noting that it was a calf strain of some kind. You can see the injury happen in the below video and hear Taylor’s limited amount of information on the injury:

Without more official information, speculation will run wild including a number of medical professionals having thoughts about what they see. While having the cart come out seems like a significant thing, we saw Chauncey Gardner-Johnson get carted off earlier in training camp but is expected to return to practice soon.

Update: Burrow has been diagnosed with a calf strain according to multiple reports but no other information is available about the extent of injury or timeline following it. Browns OL Wyatt Teller dealt with a calf strain last season that sidelined him just under a month.

Jalen Ramsey was also carted off the field on Thursday with an apparent knee injury. Like Burrow, we don’t have any updates on Ramsey’s injury either.

Update: With the Miami Dolphins expected to be AFC contender, Ramsey’s update is more serious and with more clarity than Burrow’s:

More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option. pic.twitter.com/rcQsbo3dtx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023

If Burrow misses any significant time, the Bengals playoff hopes are likely dashed with either Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning stepping in as the starter.

We will keep you updated as news of Burrow’s injury becomes available.