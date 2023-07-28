Daily Dawg Chow 7/28: Elijah Moore is separating in camp

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 5 - Watson Attacks Downfield (Chris Pokorny) Deshaun Watson was hitting his receivers downfield with precision on Day 5 of camp.
- Joe Burrow injury update following being carted off the field Thursday (Jared Mueller) Severity is currently unknown outside of a “strain” for the Bengals QB
- Where are your former Browns now? QB Jim Ninowski (Barry Shuck) 25 questions with a member of the 1964 NFL Championship Browns
- Browns training camp: Injury updates on Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit & Matthew Adams (Jared Mueller) Like most training camps, the Browns have had some injury issues early
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Versatility, ‘impressive skill set’ of Elijah Moore continues to shine (clevelandbrowns.com) “I feel like growing up in Florida — I was talking about this with a couple of players yesterday — we don’t coach to play slot outside or inside,” Moore said. “You coach to play receiver. So it doesn’t really matter where I’m lined up.”
- Browns Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut (Bleacher Report) “There could be a lot of competition in Cleveland’s camp this year. The team has a good bit of depth across its roster, and quite a few players could be on the bubble this summer.”
- Former Cleveland Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer still under consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame (WKYC) “Schottenheimer coached 21 NFL seasons for four different teams, including 4 1/2 with the Browns from 1984-88. During his time in Cleveland, he achieved a record of 46-31 with three AFC Central Division titles and playoff appearances in each of his four full years, including two trips to the AFC Championship Game.”
- Cleveland Browns enjoying training camp at The Greenbrier (WVNS) “Browns players say the decision to hold training camp more than 300 miles from home has allowed them a break from their daily routines. They say the trip is a chance to fully immerse themselves in football and build stronger relationships with their teammates.”
- Should we be concerned about JOK? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews the LB room
Loading comments...