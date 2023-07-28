Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 6 - The Pads Go On

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 6 (7/28/23)

1. The Pads Go On: It's always a mini-milestone at camp when the pads go on for the first time. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed out below, Saturday will be the padded practice in which the offense and defense actually square off against each other.

Pads today for the Browns, but the focus is on technique and individual drills. Offense vs. defense in pads tomorrow. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 28, 2023

2. The Scramble Drill: A source of frustration has been how unprepared Browns receivers look in the scramble drill over the years. Here is QB Deshaun Watson scrambling and rookie WR Cedric Tillman working toward the boundary to catch a pass.

#Browns Deshaun Watson on the run to rookie WR Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/0BhicyaxWd — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 28, 2023

3. Players Resting: Maybe it was just an off day for TE David Njoku yesterday, because on Friday, it was TE Jordan Akins' turn to get a rest at practice. Njoku was back to practicing. Also out resting were two key defensive starters:

Looks like a veteran off day for Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith as neither are with the D line — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2023

4. Closing the Narrative: WR Amari Cooper returned to practice on Friday and was in pads. Still no word on what the minor tweak of an injury was, though.

#Browns Amari Cooper in individual drills on Day 6 pic.twitter.com/qG74AKeAt5 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2023

5. Drill of the Day: Here are the Browns' quarterbacks all working on their accuracy by trying to throw the ball into the right hole in the net.

#Browns 4 QBs led by Deshaun Watson working on their accuracy pic.twitter.com/WqJtjsR6fs — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2023

6. Brownies: LB Jacob Phillips was practicing inside after "having a reaction to the heat." ... WR Mike Harley was held out to a head injury. ... S Juan Thornhill talked to the media after practice. ... Special teamers got plenty of work at practice.

7. Up Next: The Browns’ next practice is Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 AM ET.