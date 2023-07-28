 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 6 - The Pads Go On

The Browns put the pads on at the Greenbriar

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 6 (7/28/23)

1. The Pads Go On: It's always a mini-milestone at camp when the pads go on for the first time. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed out below, Saturday will be the padded practice in which the offense and defense actually square off against each other.

2. The Scramble Drill: A source of frustration has been how unprepared Browns receivers look in the scramble drill over the years. Here is QB Deshaun Watson scrambling and rookie WR Cedric Tillman working toward the boundary to catch a pass.

3. Players Resting: Maybe it was just an off day for TE David Njoku yesterday, because on Friday, it was TE Jordan Akins' turn to get a rest at practice. Njoku was back to practicing. Also out resting were two key defensive starters:

4. Closing the Narrative: WR Amari Cooper returned to practice on Friday and was in pads. Still no word on what the minor tweak of an injury was, though.

5. Drill of the Day: Here are the Browns' quarterbacks all working on their accuracy by trying to throw the ball into the right hole in the net.

6. Brownies: LB Jacob Phillips was practicing inside after "having a reaction to the heat." ... WR Mike Harley was held out to a head injury. ... S Juan Thornhill talked to the media after practice. ... Special teamers got plenty of work at practice.

7. Up Next: The Browns’ next practice is Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 AM ET.

