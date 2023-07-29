Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/29/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 6 - The Pads Go On (Chris Pokorny) - It’s always a mini-milestone at camp when the pads go on for the first time.
- Juan Thornhill: ‘I’m always ready’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made changes this offseason at almost every level of the defense in an attempt to rebuild a unit that too often held the team back in 2022. While hiring defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz may be the best move of the offseason, and adding defensive end Za’Darius Smith as a pass-rush partner to Myles Garrett has a lot of potential, signing safety Juan Thornhill in free agency should not be overlooked.
- Browns 3rd RB could come from the WR room (Jared Mueller) - One area of depth concern on Cleveland’s roster is behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford at running back. Hassan Hall, John Kelly Jr. Nate McCrary and Demetric Felton, all unproven, will compete to be labeled as the team’s third running back. However, it is possible that the player who actually gets the most carries as the third back is wide receiver Elijah Moore.
- AFC North stat leader prediction: One Browns player makes the list, not Nick Chubb (Jared Mueller) - With the Cleveland Browns having a lot to prove, most predictions are middling for the team. This roster, this coaching staff, and, especially, this quarterback haven’t proven enough. Running back Nick Chubb, on the other hand, has proven a ton including being in the top three in rushing yards the last two seasons and three of the last four.
Cleveland Browns:
- The untold stories of Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas (ESPN) - Ahead of his Aug. 5 enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, ESPN went inside Joe Thomas’ unfaltering career. Revealed was the constant pursuit of perfection that both awed and irked teammates, a never-ending string of wardrobe quirks and a love and passion for Cleveland not even Peyton Manning could puncture.
- Why rehab was so boring for Jakeem Grant Sr. and how he likens his role in the return game to Steph Curry (cleveland.com) - Cleveland wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. knows a thing or two about beating the odds. A sixth-round pick by the Dolphins out of Texas Tech in 2016, he has stuck in the league for his return ability and has developed over time into a player who can contribute on offense.
- Grant Delpit knows ‘it’s on me’ as Cleveland Browns safety enters career crossroads season (Beacon Journal) - Grant Delpit knows there was a perception of him last year. The Browns safety knows when the entire secondary was struggling with communications breakdowns in the first part of the season, the onus of the blame fell on him. Delpit knows all of that. He just isn’t going to let it affect him.
- Wyatt Teller praying for Joe Burrow, knows it ‘sucks’ to have calf strain (Browns Zone) - When Browns right guard Wyatt Teller heard Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field Thursday with a calf injury, he reacted as a human not a rival. The Week 1 matchup vs. Cincinnati at Cleveland Browns Stadium wasn’t his focus.
NFL:
- Bengals say Joe Burrow likely out ‘several weeks’ with calf (ESPN) - Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that he expects quarterback Joe Burrow to be sidelined “several weeks” due to a calf strain.
- Dalvin Cook visits Jets, but says playing for Dolphins would be ‘Cinderella story’ (Sun Sentinel) - Free agent running back Dalvin Cook may be in New York for the weekend to visit the Jets, but don’t discount how high his interest in his hometown Miami Dolphins remains.
- Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December (NFL.com) - Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Titans agree to terms with veteran OL Chris Hubbard (tennesseetitans.com) - The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. Hubbard adds to the competition at right tackle, where the team is looking for depth and a starter to at least begin the season following Nicholas Petit-Frere’s six-game suspension. Petit-Frere started 16 games for the Titans at right tackle in 2022.
