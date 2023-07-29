 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/29/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

  • Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 6 - The Pads Go On (Chris Pokorny) - It’s always a mini-milestone at camp when the pads go on for the first time.
  • Juan Thornhill: ‘I’m always ready’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made changes this offseason at almost every level of the defense in an attempt to rebuild a unit that too often held the team back in 2022. While hiring defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz may be the best move of the offseason, and adding defensive end Za’Darius Smith as a pass-rush partner to Myles Garrett has a lot of potential, signing safety Juan Thornhill in free agency should not be overlooked.
  • Browns 3rd RB could come from the WR room (Jared Mueller) - One area of depth concern on Cleveland’s roster is behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford at running back. Hassan Hall, John Kelly Jr. Nate McCrary and Demetric Felton, all unproven, will compete to be labeled as the team’s third running back. However, it is possible that the player who actually gets the most carries as the third back is wide receiver Elijah Moore.
  • AFC North stat leader prediction: One Browns player makes the list, not Nick Chubb (Jared Mueller) - With the Cleveland Browns having a lot to prove, most predictions are middling for the team. This roster, this coaching staff, and, especially, this quarterback haven’t proven enough. Running back Nick Chubb, on the other hand, has proven a ton including being in the top three in rushing yards the last two seasons and three of the last four.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

