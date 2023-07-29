Browns waive CB Thakarius Keyes

The Cleveland Browns made a minor transaction on Saturday as the club waived cornerback Thakarius Keyes with an injury designation.

The team had signed Keyes, also referred to by the nickname “BoPete”, in early July after waiving center Dawson Deaton, also with an injury designation.

Keyes was originally a seventh-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in eight games during his rookie season with the Chiefs, making one start, and finished the year with eight tackles and 58 snaps on special teams.

In 2021, Keyes signed with the Indianapolis Colts after being waived by the Chiefs in the final roster cutdown. He played sparingly in four games with the Colts before landing on the practice squad in November.

From there he bounced around to the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears (appearing in one game in 2021), Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens before his brief time with the Browns.

All told, Keyes has played in 13 career games and has seven career tackles.

The Browns now have an open roster spot as the look to wrap up their weeklong series of practices at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia on Sunday. The team will be back in Berea on August 1 at 2 p.m. for the first training camp practice open to the public.

The team will take the field for the first preseason game on August 3 at 8 p.m. against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game will be televised nationally by NBC.