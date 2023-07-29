Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 7 - Bring on the Contact

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 7 (7/29/23)

1. Full Speed Drills With Pads: Saturday marked the first day in which the Browns were set to have offense vs. defense with pads on, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that you really can’t evaluate the interior line play without those pads being on. With that said, he emphasized how players will still be smart about the level of contact — for example, a safety who might have a free kill shot in a normal game, obviously won’t take that shot in practice.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said it’s really hard to evaluate interior line play without pads on pic.twitter.com/mqvQNQWkwI — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 29, 2023

2. Drill of the Day: Here is a drill of the offensive linemen hitting the sled:

#Browns O line working under Bill Callahan Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/LHgbRiN3F8 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 29, 2023

3. Defensive Alignment: According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns’ base defense included Justin Kunaszyk in the middle, and Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the outside. Michael Emerson was the outside corner in nickel, with Greg Newsome moving inside in that situation. The second-team defensive tackles were Siaki Ika and Maurice Hurst.

Watson to Cooper is still automatic pic.twitter.com/KzJVMOaiX3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2023

5. Schwartz: WR Anthony Schwartz caught a deep pass from QB Deshaun Watson, although he seemed to be wide open. He also had a drop, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

#Browns Anthony Schwartz catches a deep ball in stride from Deshaun Watson in 7 on 7 pic.twitter.com/FmJPGcvB9a — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 29, 2023

6. Baldwin Continues Impressing: Through the first seven days of camp, WR Daylen Baldwin continues to be a camp star of sorts. With the numbers game at receiver, though, it's hard to win a spot -- but if Marquise Goodwin is out indefinitely and Jakeem Grant doesn't make the team, maybe there is room for a Baldwin.

#Browns Deshaun Watson sideline route to Daylen Baldwin pic.twitter.com/lew0GGzR0l — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2023

7. Ready to Unload: The Browns have one more practice session at The Greenbriar, but they are already starting to load equipment up in preparation of taking it back up to Berea.

One more 90-ish minute practice tomorrow morning at 9 am. Equipment already being loaded on to flatbeds #Browns pic.twitter.com/xkifUPIf5o — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 29, 2023

9. Brownies: TE Jordan Akins might have had more than just a rest day yesterday, as he also watched practice on Saturday but with a sleeve on his leg. ... OG Colby Gossett practiced for the first time this camp. ... The Browns were doing blitz pickup drills, and RB Nick Chubb and LB Jacob Phillips got a little chippy at one point. ... WR Jakeem Grant and RB Jerome Ford missed practice for personal reasons. ... CB Thomas Graham had an interception off the hands of WR David Bell.

10. Up Next: The Browns’ next practice is Sunday, July 30 at 9:00 AM ET. It will be a shorter practice, and Kevin Stefanski will talk afterward before the team heads back up to Berea.