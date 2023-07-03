Daily Dawg Chow 7/3: Where does DeShaun Watson rank as an NFL quarterback?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Community Convo: Long July 4th weekend, what is on the menu? (Jared Mueller) Browns fans sharing with Browns fans, what does a summer holiday menu look like for you?
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: QB Preview, Part 1 (Chris Pokorny) Deshaun Watson is ready to lead his first full season with the Browns.
- Browns paying a large sum in dead cap in 2023 (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency spent some salary cap space but so are players no longer on the team
- Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/2/23) (Thomas Moore) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Ranking all 32 starting QBs: Where does Deshaun Watson fall? (Browns Wire) “With the infamous jersey, the fully guaranteed $230 million contract that continues to be an over-talked-about subject, multiple failed first rounders, and more, the Browns have enough tiles of quarterback cliches to play bingo with.”
- Browns rookie Dawand Jones has ‘made some strides’ (Dawg Pound Daily) “No one expects Jones to be ready to start right away and Cleveland has the luxury of allowing him to take his time with Wills and Jack Conklin entrenched as the starters.”
- Analyst Details The Browns’ Checklist For Successful 2023 Season (Browns Nation) “But Watson has shown the ability to lead a team to the playoffs and even took the Houston Texans to the AFC divisional in 2019.”
- 3 veteran free-agent options the Browns can consider (cleveland.com) “With training camp three weeks away for the Browns, there is still a slew of free agents available. They have a cap space just under $17 million.”
- “Browns fans should have low expectations because the team is in Cleveland” (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some commentary regarding the Browns’ ceiling
