Browns QBs were safe with the football in 2022

Hindsight is 20/20 or so they say but when Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games, most knew that the season was likely ruined. Then QB Jacoby Brissett played well enough in those games to get fans excited for a possibility of a late playoff run when Watson returned.

Instead, Watson didn’t look good when he returned and some early season collapses came back to haunt the Browns.

Interestingly, while fans can remember very specific interceptions, Watson and Brissett combined for just 11 last season. Throw in the ill-fated attempt by WR Amari Cooper and the team totaled just 12 INTs last season.

Just nine teams had fewer interceptions thrown than Cleveland during the 2022 NFL season.

Browns quarterbacks played it safe overall, tied for the 12th lowest yards per attempt average last year.

Interestingly, Cleveland’s duo also didn’t get lucky with defenders just dropping bad passes. Instead, Brissett was near league average in throws that could have led to turnovers while Watson was, even by looking at the number of games played, very low:

Turnover worthy throws vs actual interceptions



Expecting some Goff/Geno regression

“Turnover worthy throws” are simply throws that a defender should normally intercept. A dropped INT doesn’t absolve the QB of a bad throw just like a drop from their receiver doesn’t mean the QB failed on the play.

In 2023, Cleveland’s offense is expected to change significantly. With that, we can expect more deep throws and, likely, more interceptions. We should also see a significant increase in average yards per throw into the top 10. While it is unlikely Kevin Stefanski will go full Bruce Arians’ “no risk it, no biscuit,” it is probable we will get “some risk it, some biscuit” from the Browns offense this year.

Are you surprised by where the Browns ended up in 2022 with INTs and turnover-worthy throws?