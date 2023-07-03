Browns 2023 opponent’s offseason review Week 4, 10: Baltimore Ravens

As the calendar turns to July, we can start to get excited about actual football. For the Cleveland Browns, training camp will start in West Virginia creating a different experience than years past for fans.

As we prepare for the upcoming season, we are reviewing what opponents on the Browns schedule have gone through this offseason. So far, we have hit on Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3 opponents, two of the three coming from the AFC North.

After taking a week's break away from the division, Cleveland finishes their first game against each division foe in Week 4 and 10 with the Baltimore Ravens.

This offseason was all about the extension signed by QB Lamar Jackson with the Ravens but a number of other moves could help define their season:

Ravens Departures

DE Calais Campbell

OL Ben Powers

S Chuck Clark

WR Demarcus Robinson

TE Josh Oliver

Campbell, Powers and Clark are the big names and could have a big impact on the team. Interestingly, Baltimore has a number of other players that are still on the free agent market: Justin Houston, Marcus Peters, Sammy Watkins, Vince Biegel, Jason Piere-Paul, Ja’Wuan James and Kenyan Drake.

Ravens Additions

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Rock Ya-Sin

QB Josh Johnson

C Sam Mustipher

IDL Angelo Blackson

WR Laquon Treadwell

OBJ was the splash signing for big money but what he is able to produce after not being healthy for a few years will be interesting. Agholor could produce more early in the season comparably. Ya-Sin replaces Peters but most Baltimore often depends on player development, which they are pretty good at, to replace veterans who leave in free agency.

Ravens NFL Draft

WR Trey Flowers

LB Trenton Simpson

DE/OLB Tavius Robinson

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

OL Andrew Vorhees

Flowers is an undersized, explosive receiver that can be an impact player in the screen game or on deep passes. Simpson is a physical marvel, middle of the field linebacker. Vorhees will miss all of next season but, for Cleveland fans, the Browns traded the pick to Baltimore so they could draft him. Vorhees was expected to be a day-two pick before getting injured at the NFL combine.

Offseason Overview

Very little in the list above, outside of OBJ based on how they are paying him, will be the big story for the Ravens this season. Perhaps the loss of Campbell, a huge player and vital veteran for the defense.

Otherwise, retaining Jackson and moving to OC Todd Monken will likely define not only this season but the next few for Baltimore. Will Jackson become a pass-first quarterback? Will Monken find a use for his legs while being able to keep him healthy?