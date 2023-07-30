 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/30/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • What can the Browns expect from rookie center Luke Wypler? (Barry Shuck) - What can the sixth-round draft pick offer the Cleveland Browns at a critical position?
  • Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 7 - Bring on the Contact (Chris Pokorny) - Saturday marked the first day in which the Cleveland Browns were set to have offense vs. defense with pads on, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that you really can’t evaluate the interior line play without those pads being on. With that said, he emphasized how players will still be smart about the level of contact — for example, a safety who might have a free kill shot in a normal game, obviously won’t take that shot in practice.
  • Hall of Fame continues to disrespect Clay Matthews (Thomas Moore) - Another year, another inexcusable snub for Clay Matthews by the voters at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Matthews was a semifinalist again this year for enshrinement among the game’s best in the seniors’ category, and just as they have done every year for more than two decades, the people calling the shots decided that Matthews was lacking whatever it is the voters are looking for to be a member of the Class of 2024.
  • Juan Thornhill taking leadership, green dot next? (Jared Mueller) - GM Andrew Berry did hesitate to go back to the free agent well by signing safety Juan Thornhill this offseason. With the Kansas City Chiefs, Thornhill was a two-time Super Bowl champion and has started to leave his mark as a leader in Cleveland.
  • Browns waive CB Thakarius Keyes (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns made a minor transaction on Saturday as the club waived cornerback Thakarius Keyes with an injury designation. The team had signed Keyes, also referred to by the nickname “BoPete”, in early July after waiving center Dawson Deaton, also with an injury designation.

What would you prefer - the Browns get a new stadium like Buffalo and Tennessee, or figure out how to renovate the current stadium like they do in Kansas City?

