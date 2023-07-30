Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/30/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- What can the Browns expect from rookie center Luke Wypler? (Barry Shuck) - What can the sixth-round draft pick offer the Cleveland Browns at a critical position?
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 7 - Bring on the Contact (Chris Pokorny) - Saturday marked the first day in which the Cleveland Browns were set to have offense vs. defense with pads on, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that you really can’t evaluate the interior line play without those pads being on. With that said, he emphasized how players will still be smart about the level of contact — for example, a safety who might have a free kill shot in a normal game, obviously won’t take that shot in practice.
- Hall of Fame continues to disrespect Clay Matthews (Thomas Moore) - Another year, another inexcusable snub for Clay Matthews by the voters at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Matthews was a semifinalist again this year for enshrinement among the game’s best in the seniors’ category, and just as they have done every year for more than two decades, the people calling the shots decided that Matthews was lacking whatever it is the voters are looking for to be a member of the Class of 2024.
- Juan Thornhill taking leadership, green dot next? (Jared Mueller) - GM Andrew Berry did hesitate to go back to the free agent well by signing safety Juan Thornhill this offseason. With the Kansas City Chiefs, Thornhill was a two-time Super Bowl champion and has started to leave his mark as a leader in Cleveland.
- Browns waive CB Thakarius Keyes (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns made a minor transaction on Saturday as the club waived cornerback Thakarius Keyes with an injury designation. The team had signed Keyes, also referred to by the nickname “BoPete”, in early July after waiving center Dawson Deaton, also with an injury designation.
Cleveland Browns:
- What about the Browns’ stadium situation? New or remodeled? (Terry Pluto) - Talkin’ to myself about what Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam had to say about the stadium situation during a meeting with the media earlier in the week.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones feels ‘connection’ with Deshaun Watson, optimism for Browns offense (Beacon Journal) - Deshaun Watson was just looking for a receiver, any receiver, to develop a rapport with last December. The Browns quarterback, returning from an 11-game suspension, needed someone he could count on consistently when he threw the ball his way. Donovan Peoples-Jones was just that receiver.
- Cedric Tillman accepts hard coaching, vows to learn from rough reps, wants to be great (Browns Zone) - The hook route Friday wasn’t run correctly. Receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea let rookie wideout Cedric Tillman know in no uncertain terms and wasn’t going to let him move on until it was perfect.
- Grant Delpit relieved his ex-LSU pal Joe Burrow didn’t rupture his Achilles: ‘We want to see him Week 1′ (cleveland.com) - Browns safety Grant Delpit was relieved to discover that his good friend and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t rupture his Achilles when he went down in practice on Thursday.
NFL:
- Vikings looking at options to move Danielle Hunter, sources say (ESPN) - The Minnesota Vikings have evaluated trade options for Danielle Hunter in light of his ongoing unhappiness with his contract, with sources from multiple teams saying Minnesota has made the former Pro Bowler available.
- Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots on Saturday (NFL.com) - The New England Patriots continue to sniff around the free-agent running back market. Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the Pats on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday, per sources informed of the situation.
- Justin Herbert got his money; now it’s time for the Chargers to win (The Ringer) - The über-talented quarterback is now the NFL’s highest-paid player. But that new deal comes with immense pressure to finally get the Los Angeles Chargers back to the Super Bowl.
What would you prefer - the Browns get a new stadium like Buffalo and Tennessee, or figure out how to renovate the current stadium like they do in Kansas City?
