Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 8 - Fights Break Out

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 8 (7/30/23)

1. Final Day at the Greenbriar: The Browns have had a nice eight days of practice at the Greenbriar, but they are ready to head back to Berea and open camp in front of their fans. On Sunday, the team started earlier and was in shells, but temperatures remained hot.

2. Drill of the Day: Here is a clip of quarterbacks working on their footwork:

#Browns QBs drilling footwork on last day at The Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/0FjnBjxaXX — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 30, 2023

3. Watson Threads it to Njoku: As we’ll see in the next bullet point, the defense had the upper hand during Sunday’s session. However, QB Deshaun Watson did slip this pass over the reach of LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to connect with TE David Njoku for a big play:

#Browns Deshaun Watson threads the needle to David Njoku for completion pic.twitter.com/8YLJ1G3rCa — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 30, 2023

4. Defense Has Their Way: Jake Trotter of ESPN called Myles Garrett a “total menace” during practice, saying that right away in the first team session, he and other swarmed Watson for a sack off playaction.

Moments later, S D’Anthony Bell stuffed RB Nick Chubb on an option play. Then, S Juan Thornhill batted down a Watson pass intended for WR Anthony Schwartz, who initially appeared to have a step on him downfield.

#Browns safety Juan Thornhill with the big play pic.twitter.com/HynqXnu5hV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

5. Fights and Punishment: There were two fights near the end of practice today, the first of which came after DE Ogbo Okoronkwo beat OT James Hudson. Ogbo then proceeded to give a little slap to Hudson after the play, and then Hudson wanted to throw hands.

Here’s video of the 1st #Browns fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

After the skirmishes, the team had to run sprints:

Kevin Stefanski punishing team with sprints following two scuffles that disrupted 11 on 11 drills #Browns pic.twitter.com/hVc09bvpwt — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 30, 2023

6. Absent from Practice: DT Trysten Hill (hand) and WR Jaelon Darden (leg) did not practice, and RB Jerome Ford and WR Jakeem Grant remained out for personal reasons. TE Jordan Akins has missed practice the last three days with a sore knee.

7. Brownies: CB Greg Newsome dropped an interception in the red zone. ... WR Cedric Tillman caught a quick slant touchdown from QB Kellen Mond in red zone drills. ... RT Jack Conklin and RG Wyatt Teller received days of rest. ... OL Tyrone Wheatley was limping after the second fight.

8. Up Next: The Browns’ are off on Monday. Their next practice is Tuesday, August 1 at 2:00 PM ET, the first practice taking place in front of fans in Berea, OH.