Daily Dawg Chow 7/31: Things getting chippy on the 8th day of camp

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 8 - Fights Break Out (Chris Pokorny) Some players were ready to throw hands.
- Browns waive CB Thakarius Keyes (Thomas Moore) Keyes signed with Cleveland early in July after seeing playing time with Kansas City, Indianapolis and Chicago.
- HoF continues to disrespect Clay Matthews (Thomas Moore) Cleveland linebacker once again denied his deserved place among the game’s best in Canton.
- Juan Thornhill taking leadership, green dot next? (Jared Mueller) The two-time Super Bowl champion has brought his style to the Browns defense
- Juan Thornhill: ‘I’m always ready’ (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s new safety is looking forward to showing what the secondary can do now that the pads are coming on in training camp.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Tackle Walks off With Trainer Following Brief Skirmish (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. appeared to suffer an injury following a fight at the end of practice.”
- Training Camp Observations from the 9th day at The Greenbrier (clevelandbrowns.com) “The defense won the day, and it wasn’t particularly close. Coverage was tight throughout seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills, and it often forced QB Deshaun Watson to make tricky passes or throw the ball away all together.”
- 5 unexpected free agent signings Cleveland Browns could still make happen (Dawg Pound Daily) “There could be any number of interesting moves to happen around the league, but with so many big-name free agents still available, it’s fair to wonder if the Cleveland Browns could make some “unexpected” moves.”
- Can Improving the Turnover Ratio Help the Cleveland Browns Win More Games in 2023? Safety Grant Delpit Weighs In (NEO Sports Insiders) “When you look at big plays and impact plays that you would like to make this year, how important are the takeaways to you? Forced fumbles, recoveries, interceptions. And do you have a number on any of those things that you’d like to get?”
- “Is Anthony Schwartz the Goodwin replacement?” (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers the current WR paradigm for the Cleveland Browns
