Browns hosting veteran FA defensive tackle on Monday

The Cleveland Browns return from their time in West Virginia with their first preseason game just around the corner on Thursday. The Hall of Fame game may not be full of big-name players but it does show us that football is back.

NFL free agency may not be over for the Browns despite the start of preseason. While GM Andrew Berry noted that they would evaluate the roster until the middle of training camp, Cleveland released a cornerback on Sunday.

Perhaps that roster spot will go to replace DT Perrion Winfrey with DT Shelby Harris. According to multiple reports, Harris will be visiting Berea on Monday:

Sources: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is visiting the #Browns today.



Harris has had a terrific eight-year career thus far with the #Seahawks, #Broncos, and #Raiders, and played his college ball nearby at Illinois State. pic.twitter.com/RcQq2NGTV5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2023

First thing to address, the midwest is bigger than most people think as “nearby” Illinois State is around seven hours from Cleveland.

As for Harris, the eight-year veteran spent a majority of his career with the Denver Broncos where he racked up 21.5 sacks, 203 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 44 QB hits. He added 25 passes deflected, three forced fumbles and an interception on top of that.

Over the past two seasons, Pro Football Focus has graded Harris as a better run defender than pass rusher. Since a career-high in snaps in 2019 (636), the interior defender has had 560 and 564 the last two campaigns.

We will keep you up to date on Harris’ visit and potential signing throughout the day.