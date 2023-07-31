Browns unofficial depth chart for Hall of Fame Game versus Jets

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets face off in this season’s Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. We learned from the Jets that a few of their big names will not play while a couple of high draft picks trying to hold on to their careers will participate.

We still don’t know that information for the Browns, who had the day off on Monday, but we did get their unofficial depth chart for this week’s game. Given the 90 players on the roster, we are going to break it down by groups.

Quarterbacks

No surprises here at this point in training camp.

Running Backs

Felton gets the first crack at being the team’s third running back this season. He is also competing for the return job.

Wide Receivers

Without a fullback, three receivers getting the starting nod including Moore. Interesting that Tillman has already passed Schwartz and Grant on the depth chart.

Tight Ends

Offensive Line

Hudson listed on the left and the rookie Jones listed on the right and Harris ahead of Wypler are the two most notable pieces with this group of 15 players.

Defensive Line

Elliott continues to hold on to a starting spot as Shelby Harris is in town for a visit. The improved depth at the defensive end position is clear in the above picture.

Linebackers

Despite the change in scheme, the starting linebacker group remains the same. While Kunaszyk seems to have a leg up on Phillips due to his special teams play, Phillips is ahead on the defensive depth chart. Something to watch.

Cornerbacks

Nothing too surprising here except for Mitchell not cracking the top six on the list. As a fifth-round pick, he’ll have to earn his spot competing with Graham and Ford.

Safeties

While some believe that Hickman could beat out Bell for the fourth safety spot, so far the second-year pro has the advantage (unofficially) over the UDFA.

Special Teams

Our first officially unofficial indicator that Grant has first dibs on the returner position followed by the team’s second running back and second receiver. Darden could take the role from the older Grant who is coming back from an Achilles injury.

What stood out to you in the first unofficial depth chart of the season for the Browns? Join the conversation below in our comment section