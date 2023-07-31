Report: Browns work out 4, will sign CB

The Cleveland Browns return to the Berea practice field for the first time since OTAs Tuesday. On their last day of training camp in West Virginia, the team waived CB Thakarius Keyes with an injury designation opening up a roster spot.

Monday, with a day off, early reports noted that veteran DT Shelby Harris would be in town for a visit with the Browns. With the open roster spot, many wondered if the plan was to sign the veteran to take Perrion Winfrey’s spot on the interior of the defensive line.

Instead, at least for today according to a report, Cleveland will be signing CB Lorenzo Burns who joined Harris, CB Michael Joseph and CB Mac McCain III in Berea today:

#Browns worked out Lorenzo Burns (signed), Shelby Harris, Michael Joseph, Mac McCain — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 31, 2023

Burns played for the Birmingham Stallions the last two seasons, winning the first two championships for the USFL 2.0. Burns was on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2021 after going undrafted coming out of Arizona where he had nine interceptions in five seasons.

Burns did not appear on the team’s unofficial depth chart today.

It is possible that Harris is added but, at this point, the Browns roster is full.