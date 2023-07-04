Daily Dawg Chow 7/4: Happy Independence Day!

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: QB Preview, Part 2 (Chris Pokorny) Featuring Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- The best player to wear No. 30 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) Bill Willis made his mark on the field as member of five championship teams and helped to break pro football’s color line in 1946.
- Browns 2023 opponent’s offseason review Week 4, 10: Baltimore Ravens (Jared Mueller) Browns schedule turns back to the AFC North with the Ravens in Week 4
- Browns roster: Meet Browns offensive tackle Hunter Thedford (Barry Schuck) Quality depth is needed at all positions along the offensive line
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Will David Njoku make another leap this season? 23 Browns questions for ‘23 (cleveland.com) “Njoku is coming off his best season as a pro. He set a career high with 58 catches and his 628 yards receiving were the second-most of his career. He’s grown significantly as a blocker.”
- Browns: Former GM calls Cleveland a ‘sleeper team’ to win the AFC North (Browns Wire via Yahoo) “Michael Lombardi joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the Browns, and he thinks the move to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator could push them over the top.”
- Deshaun Watson 2023 NFL futures odds, props: Cleveland Browns quarterback taking heavy action to throw for at least 3,600 yards (Sportsline) “Having a full offseason to work with his coaches and teammates can only help Watson, who was suspended for 11 games in 2022 due to his off-field issues. He was allowed to play in the preseason but understandably looked rusty by the time his Cleveland regular-season debut rolled around in early December.”
- Browns’ Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp (Bleacher Report) “While there may not be any blockbuster deals on the horizon for the Browns, they could either better their roster with a move or trade from an area of depth in order to improve their draft capital.”
- The worst QB ranking (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to a recent unintentionally funny set of quarterback rankings
