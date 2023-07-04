Browns 53-man roster: 3 undrafted free agents could make team, follow the money

The Cleveland Browns offseason has brought so many new players to the team that sometimes it is hard to remember all of them. The Browns 53-man roster could be an interesting exercise for GM Andrew Berry due to all of the additions.

NFL free agency added 13 players to the roster headlined by Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill. Two trades brought in Elijah Moore and Za’Darius Smith.

Then, the NFL draft seven rookies were added with Siaki Ika and Cedric Tillman being the top players selected. On top of that, Berry signed nine players as undrafted free agents.

Undrafted players generally are long shots to make any rosters but especially those with championship hopes. For Cleveland, with all of the other additions this offseason, it seems it will be tough for any of the undrafted guys.

Looking at roster needs and, more importantly, the amount of guaranteed money given out gives us a hint at who has the best chance from the UDFA nine:

The Browns have given out $625,000 in guaranteed money to three undrafted free agents.



Hassan Hall (125K), Mohamoud Diabate (250K) and another 250K to Lonnie Phelps. https://t.co/qdO4aTtkZJ — Colb (@___Colb___) May 3, 2023

While $625K is not a ton in NFL terms, paying out money and cap space to undrafted guys is a sign of how the Browns view the three.

With only Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford certain to make the roster at running back, Hassan Hall has a strong shot at being the third string. Both Mohamoud Diabate and Lonnie Phelps played edge in college but could move to linebacker at the next level. The team labeled Diabate as such but has Phelps (just 6’2”) listed as a defensive end.

Berry mostly kept the linebacker group together this offseason with a number of one-year deals which should give Diabate a leg up in making the roster. If Phelps sticks at defensive end, things become more difficult especially since the Smith trade happened after Phelps signed.

Three undrafted free agents making Cleveland’s 53-man roster might be a surprise but following the money and team needs, Diabate and Hall seem like the best bets with Phelps following them.

How many UDFAs do you think will make the Browns 53-man roster?