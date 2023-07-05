Daily Dawg Chow 7/5: Would the Browns go after Myles Jack?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: QB Preview, Part 2 (Chris Pokorny) Featuring Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- Biggest sports “boom” in your lifetime? (Jared Mueller) As you await a chance to light off or watch fireworks, what sports “boom” is the biggest in your life?
- Browns 53-man roster: 3 undrafted free agents could make team, follow the money (Jared Mueller) After the NFL draft, a few undrafted players could push for 53-man roster spots
- Browns QBs were safe with the football in 2022 (Jared Mueller) Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett had their issues but INTs were not the biggest
- 3 Cleveland Browns with the most to lose in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “But, for the first time in what feels like a decade, the free agency market wasn’t nearly as hot and there were some strong value signings that have made this roster substantially better heading into 2023.”
- Free Agents That Remain From the 2022 Cleveland Browns Team (Sports Illustrated) “As July is here and NFL training camps will be starting soon, there’s still a bunch of players that played on last year’s Cleveland Browns team that remain free agents.”
- Predicting The Cleveland Browns Linebacker Room in 2024 (Orange and Brown Report) “Series looking at how each Cleveland Browns position room is likely to develop over the next three years. Today we are looking at the linebackers in 2024...”
- Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl (wtap) “At +3500, the Cleveland Browns are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.”
- The best QB rankings you will see in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier offers some different perspective on the matter of raking QB’s
