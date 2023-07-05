Browns fans predicting a solid or elite season from Deshaun Watson, think Joshua Dobbs wins the backup role

During our training camp preview on the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked two poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we asked fans what their expectations are for QB Deshaun Watson. 54% if fans think he’ll be a very solid quarterback, but not quite his former self. 37% think he’ll return to his elite form. Together, that is 91% confidence in Watson, which is very high. Only 9% think he’ll be inconsistent or laughably bad.

Poll What are your expectations for Deshaun Watson in 2023? This poll is closed 37% Back to being the elite Deshaun Watson (69 votes)

53% Not quite his former self, but a very solid QB (100 votes)

5% Still inconsistent, for a mediocre season (11 votes)

3% Laughably bad with non-stop rust (6 votes) 186 votes total Vote Now

In Part 2 of our preview, we asked fans who they think will be the Browns’ backup quarterback this season. 70% of fans voted for Joshua Dobbs, but then rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got a bit of support with 26%. Kellen Mond only received 4% of the votes, which is ironic since the Browns waived Dobbs mid-way through last season and kept Mond on the roster instead.

Poll Who will win the Browns’ backup QB job in 2023? This poll is closed 70% Joshua Dobbs (234 votes)

3% Kellen Mond (13 votes)

25% Dorian Thompson-Robinson (85 votes) 332 votes total Vote Now

Next up, we will look at the running back position.