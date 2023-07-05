 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns fans predicting a solid or elite season from Deshaun Watson, think Joshua Dobbs wins the backup role

Capping off our quarterback preview for Browns training camp.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

During our training camp preview on the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked two poll questions about the expectations for players.

In Part 1 of our preview, we asked fans what their expectations are for QB Deshaun Watson. 54% if fans think he’ll be a very solid quarterback, but not quite his former self. 37% think he’ll return to his elite form. Together, that is 91% confidence in Watson, which is very high. Only 9% think he’ll be inconsistent or laughably bad.

What are your expectations for Deshaun Watson in 2023?

  • 37%
    Back to being the elite Deshaun Watson
    (69 votes)
  • 53%
    Not quite his former self, but a very solid QB
    (100 votes)
  • 5%
    Still inconsistent, for a mediocre season
    (11 votes)
  • 3%
    Laughably bad with non-stop rust
    (6 votes)
In Part 2 of our preview, we asked fans who they think will be the Browns’ backup quarterback this season. 70% of fans voted for Joshua Dobbs, but then rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got a bit of support with 26%. Kellen Mond only received 4% of the votes, which is ironic since the Browns waived Dobbs mid-way through last season and kept Mond on the roster instead.

Who will win the Browns’ backup QB job in 2023?

  • 70%
    Joshua Dobbs
    (234 votes)
  • 3%
    Kellen Mond
    (13 votes)
  • 25%
    Dorian Thompson-Robinson
    (85 votes)
Next up, we will look at the running back position.

